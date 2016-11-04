Court: A man’s truck is his castle

A Washington state court ruling may provide new legal protections for those using their vehicles as a dwelling. The case redefines what constitutes a home and what protections a person has at home—even if that home is a truck.

Seattle police sparked the legal battle when they impounded Steven Long’s pickup in October 2016 after he had lived in it for three months on city-owned land near Interstate Highway 5. Though the law stipulates parked vehicles must be moved within 72 hours, the 57-year-old janitor at CenturyLink Field, home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, could no longer move the vehicle from place to place because of mechanical trouble.

Long returned from a late-night shift and found his truck had been towed, forcing him to go to a homeless shelter. Assistant City Attorney Michael Ryan testified that Long knew his home was in danger after a police officer gave him a warning and even allowed extra time for him to move, the news site Crosscut reported. Despite leniency from the police, his attorneys said the city “violated Long’s substantive due process right in his own bodily security” when police took his housing, also rendering him unable to work since he stored his tools in the vehicle.

Long then got hit with more than $500 in towing fees and the threat of his truck being auctioned after 15 days. His attorneys claimed this violated the state’s homestead exemption law protecting “real or personal property that the owner uses as a residence.” The law exists to keep people from becoming homeless during financial hardship. The attorneys argued the term “homestead” should cover any type of housing, including boats, vehicles, and tents.

This month’s ruling in King County Superior Court defined Long’s truck as a residence under the homestead law. The ruling could benefit many people who live in their rides, especially in the Seattle area, which harbors the third-highest homeless population in the country.

Another case in Washington’s Clark County raised similar arguments to those in the King County case. A judge in Vancouver, Wash., ruled that police subjected William Pippin to unreasonable search and seizure when they moved the homeless man’s tarp shelter while he was sleeping under it and arrested him after seeing a bag of crystal meth.

Advocates for the homeless said they should have all the protections enjoyed by those living within four walls. “If this person had rented wooden walls, we wouldn’t have this debate,” Tristia Bauman, senior attorney at the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, told Seattle’s The Stranger.

But the Clark County prosecutor’s office took a different view: “Are we asking our officers to go get warrants now for every person in a park who throws a blanket over themselves?” asked Rachael Probstfeld, Clark County senior deputy prosecuting attorney, in an interview with KUNR public radio in Reno, Nev. She likened the case to providing a “cloak of invisibility” to people who claim any item to be their home.

Besides homestead rights, the Seattle case exposes another issue for those living in a vehicle: the availability of secure parking. Though more and more people choose to live in a car rather than pay sky-high rent or set up a tent on the street, few cities have established safe parking areas.

A January 2017 point-in-time count showed more than 2,300 people in King County living in a van, car, or recreational vehicle—about 20 percent of those unsheltered. In Los Angeles, an estimated 8,000 people live in vehicles.