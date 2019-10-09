Couple charged for spending accidental windfall
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 9/10/19, 12:46 pm
When a bank teller accidentally deposited $120,000 in the wrong account, the account’s owners went on a shopping spree. State police said a Montoursville, Pa., couple purchased an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper, as well as paying bills and giving $15,000 to friends, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported.
Do they get to keep the money? Robert and Tiffany Williams’ bank, BB&T, contacted them on June 20 after realizing the error and told them they had to return the money. But the Williamses didn’t have the money anymore, and the bank took them to court. Now they face felony theft charges. As they arrived at court on Monday, Robert Williams told a Scranton, Pa., TV reporter, “All I’m going to say is we took some bad legal advice from some people, and it probably wasn’t the best thing in the end.”
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Comments
JennyBethPosted: Tue, 09/10/2019 01:01 pm
Seriously, they can't settle this out of court? Seems they could come to an agreement that they will pay back what they can now (sell the vehicles back and whatnot), and agree to pay the rest back (without interest since they got it without a contract) within an attainable period of time or else have their credit score ruined. Felony charges are way over-the-top, and way more costly than this issue is worth.