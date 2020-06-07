Country Music star Charlie Daniels dies

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, best known for his 1979 crossover hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died on Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tenn., from a hemorrhagic stroke, according to his publicist. He was 83.

What is his legacy? The singer, songwriter, guitarist, and fiddler’s career took him to the White House, the Super Bowl, Europe, and even to the Middle East, where he often played for U.S. troops. Daniels performed on several of Bob Dylan’s albums and played himself in the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy. He was an outspoken political conservative and supporter of U.S. military veterans. The Wilmington, N.C., native also wasn’t shy about his faith. “I want to see people understanding the gospel message,” Daniels told the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 2014. “I think sometimes the reason they don’t is because of the simplicity. There’s nothing you can do but repent and believe. You can’t earn it. … I think that’s really hard for us to understand.”

His wife of 55 years, Hazel, and their son Charlie Daniels Jr. survive him.

