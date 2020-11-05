Countries slowly lift COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday encouraged construction workers and companies whose employees can’t work from home to resume operations this week. He also greenlighted “unlimited amounts” of outdoor exercise. The United Kingdom is not yet ready to end all measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Johnson said, but schools and shops could reopen by June 1.

Which other countries are returning to normal? On Monday, France allowed some businesses and schools to reopen after an eight-week shutdown. Germany eased limits on gyms and pubs in its most populous state, North Rhine–Westphalia. But the disease has resurfaced in some countries. Health officials in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic originated, on Monday reported a cluster of five cases—the first since April 3. South Korea pushed back against reopening this week and reinstated restrictions on nightclubs and bars after confirming several cases of COVID-19.

