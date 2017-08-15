Countless ways to remember Elvis

The King may be gone (or not, depending on whom you ask), but his music lives on. Elvis Presley fans in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn., marked the 40th anniversary of his death this past week with a vigil at Graceland and a concert hosted by his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, that featured videos of his performances accompanied by a 40-piece ensemble. The concert was a stop on the “Elvis: Live in Concert” tour that wraps up Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Presley remains a media curiosity, even four decades after his death, which journalists commemorated this week with articles about everything from his connections to African-American culture to his growing fan club in Qatar—and, of course, the theory he is still alive.

Last month, Presley’s archivist, Ernst Jorgensen, released a box set of every recording the singer made before he signed with RCA Records and became a sensation. Elvis Presley: A Boy from Tupelo includes outtakes, live recordings, and radio broadcasts recorded from 1953 to 1955. The set also includes a 120-page book of photos that Jorgensen crowdsourced from fans who saw Presley perform in the early days. The music, Jorgensen said, shows the genius of Elvis and his contemporaries in birthing a new genre of music. “He didn’t just get lucky,” Jorgensen told the Los Angeles Times. “Chuck Berry didn’t just get lucky. Little Richard didn’t just get lucky. They adjusted to a new form of music that wasn’t like any other form of music. They did something original, something that affected everything that came later.”