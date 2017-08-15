Countless ways to remember Elvis

Box office blues
Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, and the brave soldiers at Dunkirk could not save the box office from a summer slump. This summer’s movie ticket sales trail last year’s by 12.4 percent, or $500 million, as viewers increasingly prefer at-home, web-based entertainment from Netflix, Amazon, and other providers. AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, saw its stock price fall recently because of slow sales and its forecast for “a very challenging” third quarter.
While a few individual films, like those referenced above, had strong showings the last three months, overall the season had fewer blockbusters than last year and more underperforming titles. Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers, and The Mummy all released unimpressive franchise installments. The earlier success of 2017 movies such as Beauty and the Beast, Get Out, and The Fate of the Furious have held the year’s overall decline to just 4.2 percent behind last year. And a few more big flicks anticipated this fall, especially Justice League and The Last Jedi, could further buoy sales. But it’s a sign of the times that the silver screen has to work so hard to keep up with the small screen—a trend that’s not likely to reverse soon.