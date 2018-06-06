Countdown to North Korea–U.S. summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fired his top three military advisers just days before the June 12 denuclearization summit in Singapore. The move could mean Kim wants more loyal aides willing to go along with his pledge to scrap North Korea’s nuclear program, or it could signal how strongly the military opposes it, which would limit how much Kim could compromise in negotiations. The White House said Tuesday the meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump will take place at Capella Hotel, a luxury resort on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore.