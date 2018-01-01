Costa Rica investigates cause of plane crash that killed 10 Americans

Costa Rica Civil Aviation investigators are trying to determine what caused a charter airplane to crash Sunday just after takeoff, killing 10 U.S. citizens and two Costa Rican crewmembers. The Nature Air flight was leaving Punta Islita, Costa Rica, just after noon and was headed for the capital of San Jose. Officials have not released the names of the Americans on board, but a New York family said five of the dead Americans were relatives on vacation. They identified them as Bruce and Irene Steinberg and their sons Matthew, William, and Zachary, all of Scarsdale, N.Y. “We are in utter shock and disbelief right now,” Bruce Steinberg’s sister, Tamara Steinberg Jacobson, wrote on Facebook.