Cosby trial begins today in Pennsylvania

Bill Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges began this morning in a Philadelphia-area courtroom. The comedian, 79, is accused of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, 44, at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Huxtable daughter Rudy on the top-rated Cosby Show, accompanied Cosby to court this morning. Judge Steven T. O’Neill reminded jurors, who are sequestered at a hotel for the trial, not to look at news updates. The jury was selected from Pittsburgh because of the heavy publicity surrounding the case in the Philadelphia area. If convicted, Cosby could face 10 years in prison. He has maintained the encounter between Constand and himself was consensual. Prosecutors charged him a year and a half ago after numerous women came forward saying he had drugged and abused them.

