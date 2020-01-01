Coronavirus takes out more health workers

The hospital director in hard-hit Wuhan, China, succumbed to the coronavirus, the city’s health bureau said Tuesday. Liu Zhiming is one of six other health workers in the country who have died from the disease. Chinese officials said it would designate them as state martyrs.

How are global travelers faring? Japan’s two-week quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship ends Wednesday. American passengers evacuated on Monday, and several other countries plan to send charter flights in the coming days. The virus had infected up to 542 passengers by Tuesday. An 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the virus aboard the Westerdam cruise ship that docked in Cambodia over the weekend.

