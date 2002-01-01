Coronavirus surpasses SARS
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 1/29/20, 10:35 am
China’s coronavirus outbreak has affected more people than the SARS epidemic but so far has caused fewer deaths. China reported 5,974 cases on Wednesday, with 86 additional infections recorded in other countries. The viral pneumonia outbreak has led to the deaths of at least 132 people. SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) killed 348 people in 2002 and 2003, out of 5,327 recorded cases in mainland China. Chinese health officials traced the coronavirus outbreak to a seafood market in Wuhan, in central China’s Hubei province, but have not pinned down the exact source.
How have evacuations from China progressed? A chartered plane evacuated more than 200 American citizens from Wuhan, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. A Japanese plane departed the same day with 206 of its nationals. Britain and Australia have also offered to evacuate their citizens. Meanwhile, U.S officials are now screening incoming passengers from China at 20 airports.
Dig deeper: Read about the plight of Africans whose nations have not evacuated them from China.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Wed, 01/29/2020 01:57 pm
All reporting on the coronavirus should come with a massive asterisk, indicating we are almost wholly reliant on information distributed by a government that has high incentives not to report the full truth. We don't know what the full truth is, of course, but it's not unreasonable to suspect it goes well beyond what is reported thus far.
As some linkage here, it may behoove us all to pray for the persecuted church in China vis-a-vis the coronavirus outbreak. We don't know what linkage God has between the two events, but that ought not to prevent us from praying that God uses this epidemic as a means of vindicating/freeing/multiplying His people in China.