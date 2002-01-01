Coronavirus surpasses SARS

China’s coronavirus outbreak has affected more people than the SARS epidemic but so far has caused fewer deaths. China reported 5,974 cases on Wednesday, with 86 additional infections recorded in other countries. The viral pneumonia outbreak has led to the deaths of at least 132 people. SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) killed 348 people in 2002 and 2003, out of 5,327 recorded cases in mainland China. Chinese health officials traced the coronavirus outbreak to a seafood market in Wuhan, in central China’s Hubei province, but have not pinned down the exact source.

How have evacuations from China progressed? A chartered plane evacuated more than 200 American citizens from Wuhan, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. A Japanese plane departed the same day with 206 of its nationals. Britain and Australia have also offered to evacuate their citizens. Meanwhile, U.S officials are now screening incoming passengers from China at 20 airports.

Dig deeper: Read about the plight of Africans whose nations have not evacuated them from China.