Coronavirus still on the rise in U.S.

Officials across the United States are reporting about 26,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Florida’s overall case count topped 100,000 as of Monday, and Arizona had the highest rate of tests coming back positive. More than 20 percent of people tested ended up having the coronavirus there, compared to 8.4 percent in the rest of the country. The United States has seen more than 2.2 million cases in total, with more than 120,000 deaths and 620,000 recoveries, Johns Hopkins University reported.

Is there any good news? New York City, once the worst coronavirus hotspot in the country, allowed people to go out to eat this week for the first time in three months. Between 150,000 and 200,000 New Yorkers returned to work on Monday as outdoor dining, department stores, hair salons, parks, and offices reopened.

Dig deeper: In other good news, read Dr. Charles Horton’s analysis of a drug that has proven to help treat severe cases of COVID-19.