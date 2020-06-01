Coronavirus still on the rise in U.S.
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/22/20, 05:13 pm
Officials across the United States are reporting about 26,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Florida’s overall case count topped 100,000 as of Monday, and Arizona had the highest rate of tests coming back positive. More than 20 percent of people tested ended up having the coronavirus there, compared to 8.4 percent in the rest of the country. The United States has seen more than 2.2 million cases in total, with more than 120,000 deaths and 620,000 recoveries, Johns Hopkins University reported.
Is there any good news? New York City, once the worst coronavirus hotspot in the country, allowed people to go out to eat this week for the first time in three months. Between 150,000 and 200,000 New Yorkers returned to work on Monday as outdoor dining, department stores, hair salons, parks, and offices reopened.
Dig deeper: In other good news, read Dr. Charles Horton’s analysis of a drug that has proven to help treat severe cases of COVID-19.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Mon, 06/22/2020 05:57 pm
Has there been any findings yet linking protest hotspots to rises in coronavirus cases?
AlanEPosted: Mon, 06/22/2020 07:00 pm
Interesting photo to illustrate the article. The gentleman partly out of focus in the foreground has no mask on. Same with a gentleman with white hair in a mirror in the background. The barber has his nose uncovered. With all that going on, one wonders what usefulness the shield has. It's almost as if a few people are playing charades. Hard to say for certain who's right, but mixed strategies probably aren't going to get us anywhere desirable.
There are also lots of questions to ask about rising cases. One thing that stands out is that the majority of states with rising case loads are getting/have been very warm of late. One wonders if people mixing in the comfort of air conditioning has anything to do with rising case loads. Also, it would be really nice to know if the incidence ratios among elderly and people with underlying conditions is rising, falling, or staying the same. It's baffling to me why news media isn't asking these kind of questions.