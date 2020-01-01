Coronavirus resurfaces in Beijing

Chinese officials raised the emergency warning in the capital city to the second-highest level and suspended sporting events and other large gatherings on Wednesday. Beijing reported 31 cases of COVID-19 in a new outbreak traced back to a wholesale food market. The government also canceled more than 60 percent of flights into Beijing.

How are other countries faring? New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern assigned a senior military leader to oversee border quarantine measures after officials identified 320 close contacts of two women who tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving from Britain. Denmark’s health minister on Tuesday urged people who attended a large protest on June 7 to get tested after confirming one participant had the disease. And officials in a western region of Germany closed schools and child care centers after more than 450 workers at a slaughterhouse tested positive.

