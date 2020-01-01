Coronavirus numbers hit new highs

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed 10 million over the weekend, accounting for more than 500,000 deaths and 5 million recoveries. The United States has more than 2.5 million confirmed cases, with nearly 126,000 deaths and more than 685,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

How are U.S. officials responding? New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said on Sunday that shopping malls in his state must stay closed unless they install high-quality air filters that can remove the coronavirus. He also recommended all businesses and offices look into new air filtration systems. On Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms, and water parks for at least 30 days, while the governors of Oregon and Kansas issued orders requiring people to wear masks in public. In Florida, the cities of St. Augustine and Jacksonville announced similar requirements. President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech accepting the Republican Party’s 2020 presidential nomination in Jacksonville in August.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.