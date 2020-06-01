Coronavirus infections rise in Peru

Peru continues to move up the list of countries in the world with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. It ranks second behind Brazil in Latin America and seventh overall. The nation has reported nearly 241,000 confirmed cases, with a 53 percent recovery rate and a 3 percent fatality rate. More than 7,200 Peruvians have died from the disease, with close to 129,000 recoveries. Peru’s government has extended its lockdown through at least June 30.

How are other countries doing? Turkey late on Wednesday started requiring the wearing of masks in three major cities. The country saw an uptick in infections after easing restrictions. And African countries will hold a meeting next week on coronavirus vaccines and drugs to “position ourselves to not be left behind,” according to John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

