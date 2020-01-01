Coronavirus infections rise across Europe

Spain recorded 971 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the nation’s highest daily count since officials lifted a state of emergency at the end of June. In Belgium, infections rose by 89 percent from the previous week, and officials reported the death of a 3-year-old, the nation’s youngest victim. Italy reported more than 300 new cases on Thursday, the most in one day since mid-June.

How are officials handling the resurgence? Belgian authorities on Thursday tightened restrictions and enforced the use of masks outdoors. Britain’s mask rules went into effect on Friday, imposing a $100-plus fine for those who refuse to wear a face covering in public. Totana, Spain, on Thursday returned to the first phase of lockdown after authorities traced 55 cases to a bar.

