Coronavirus hits health workers

More than 1,700 Chinese medical workers have caught the new coronavirus while scrambling to contain the outbreak. Six of the workers have died from the viral pneumonia, Zeng Yixin, vice director of China’s National Health Commission, said on Friday. The commission has issued new guidelines for medical institutions to help prevent and control infection, he said. Nearly 65,000 people have been infected globally, and the death toll stands at more than 1,300.

How has the virus affected Valentine’s Day celebrations in China? Major flower markets closed in Beijing on Friday as much of the nation remains under quarantines and other health-related restrictions. One Beijing restaurant, Moka Bros, delivered sealed orders of their Valentine’s Day special to couples’ doors, complete with the body temperature of the chef who made the food to reassure customers. Movie producers canceled the Friday release of two Chinese romance films because of the outbreak.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report on how Chinese churches are providing help during the epidemic.