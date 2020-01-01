Coronavirus crosses into new territory

The viral outbreak on Tuesday surfaced in Croatia and Austria as global numbers continued to rise. More than 80,000 people have contracted coronavirus around the world, mostly in China. Authorities in the Canary Islands on Tuesday quarantined about 1,000 guests in a hotel on Tenerife after confirming the disease had infected an Italian man staying there.

What other effects is the outbreak having? Fears about the economic impact of the epidemic hit global stocks this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by about 1,000 points on Monday, its worst drop in two years. Stock indexes in Australia, Japan, and South Korea all went down on Tuesday, while U.S. stocks recovered some in early trading.

