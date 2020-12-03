Coronavirus closures pile up

The NBA and NHL are suspending their seasons until further notice to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wednesday’s announcement joined a string of closures and cancellations as the United States ramped up efforts to mitigate the epidemic. Several NCAA conferences called off their upcoming basketball tournaments, while others said they would continue but without fans in the stands.

What else was canceled? One after the other, colleges and universities across the country announced they were moving classes online, and many asked students not to return from spring break. A few Washington state public school districts will close for at least two weeks starting Thursday. Several cities, including Chicago, canceled upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parades. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday banned all gatherings of more than 250 people in the entire state for at least four weeks. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 or more in the city, effectively forcing all Broadway theaters to close their doors. California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked people to voluntarily call off events with more than 250 people and to avoid gathering in small spaces. The U.S. Capitol congressional offices will be closed to the public starting Thursday night through at least April 1. As of Wednesday evening, more than 1,300 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and the death toll had reached 38.

Dig deeper: Read Laura Edghill’s report in Schooled about how COVID-19 is affecting U.S. students.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its original posting.