Coronavirus cases on the rise

The Chinese government on Monday extended the Lunar New Year holiday through at least Sunday and expanded its lockdown to 17 cities to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The lockdown restricts schools, social events, religious activities, and travel in the affected areas to “reduce mass gatherings” and “block the spread of the epidemic,” a Cabinet statement said. The death toll from the viral pneumonia outbreak has now reached 81, with more than 2,700 people infected.

How are other countries responding? At least 14 countries, including the United States, have recorded a small number of cases. Health officials traced the virus to a seafood market in Wuhan, which is located in Hubei province in central China, but have not pinned down the exact source. The U.S. Consulate in Wuhan said it plans to evacuate its diplomats and some U.S. citizens on Tuesday. Australia, France, Japan, and several other countries have announced similar efforts.

