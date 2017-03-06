London police kill three terrorists after bridge, market attacks

UPDATE: Three attackers killed six people and injured at least 20 others in London late Saturday before police shot and killed them. Investigators are trying to determine whether any other terrorists might have been involved. The attackers have not been identified.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (8 p.m.): London police are responding to multiple scenes in what appears to be a coordinated terror attack. Shortly after 10 p.m., a white van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. At least one person has died, according to police, but that number seems likely to rise based on reports of multiple casualties. Soon after the bridge incident, witnesses reported a knife attack at nearby Borough Market. Police also responded to a stabbing in the Vauxhall area, about a mile away, but determined it was not connected to the other two incidents. The government raised the country’s terror threat to “critical,” it’s highest level, after an ISIS-linked suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22. Prime Minister Theresa May then said intelligence officials believed another attack might soon follow. But in the last week, the government lowered the treat level, suggesting the imminent threat had passed.

