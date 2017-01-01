Conyers vacates committee post amid ethics probe

WASHINGTON—Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., on Sunday stepped down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee amid accusations of sexual harassment. “After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic leader of my request to step aside during the investigation of these matters,” Conyers said in a statement. “I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.” The ethics panel launched a probe into Conyers’ conduct last week after a report detailed multiple claims of sexual harassment. One woman claimed Conyers fired her after she rejected his sexual advances. Documents showed the woman settled with Conyers, who paid her off using taxpayer funds. Conyers, 88, is the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives and has retained a top post on the Judiciary Committee since 1995. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement she commended the brave women who continue to come forward to speak out about sexual harassment in Congress. But in a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, Pelosi called Conyers an “icon” and insisted he deserved due process. Meanwhile, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., also faces an ethics review after multiple women accused him of past sexual misconduct. Franken told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he is ashamed of his past behavior and pledged to begin the work of regaining his constituents’ trust. He has no plans to resign.