Conyers affair reveals larger problem in Congress

by Evan Wilt
Posted 11/22/17, 04:02 pm

WASHINGTON—The sexual misconduct accusations against Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., this week revealed a broken system on Capitol Hill that neglects victims and keeps taxpayers in the dark.

BuzzFeed News reported this week that a woman threatened to press charges against Conyers for wrongful termination after she refused his sexual advances. According to documents BuzzFeed obtained, the woman went to the U.S. Congress Office of Compliance, the closest thing Congress has to a human resources department, but never completed the complaint process. Conyers’ office then offered her a settlement of $27,111.75 from its own budget. The office rehired her as a temporary employee but directed her not to come into the office or do any work. She received the money over the course of three months and then the office removed her from the payroll.

Because of the obscure process, leaders in Congress didn’t even know the woman filed a complaint or that there was a settlement.

Conyers confirmed a settlement occurred but denied all accusations of sexual harassment.

“My office resolved the allegations—with an express denial of liability—in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation. That should not be lost in the narrative,” Conyers said in a statement, adding that he plans to fully cooperate with any investigation into his conduct.

Shortly after BuzzFeed published its report, Judicial Watch, a government watchdog group, announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the U.S. Treasury Department for information on any payments made pursuant to a complaint settlement mediated by the Office of Compliance.

“Conyers has a long track record of ethical questions surrounding him, so this latest scandal is unfortunately consistent with his past,” Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch’s director of investigations and research, told me.

Farrell explained that Judicial Watch has been in contact with former Conyers employees for years, so the new report did not surprise him. He said Congress needs a new system to alert taxpayers when these settlements occur while respecting the privacy of the victims involved: “I’m quite confident that if there was a sincere interest in providing some transparency and some accountability that they would find a way to do it.”

As more stories of sexual harassment on Capitol Hill become public, the Office of Compliance has released documents showing settlement payments for employment abuse claims of $17.2 million over the last 20 years. The details of those settlements are confidential. Staff members who would like to file a complaint often don’t understand the arcane process, and those who do are often required to sign nondisclosure agreements.

“Continued secrecy will hinder public understanding of how our representatives conduct themselves in office,” Alex Howard, deputy director of the Sunlight Foundation, a government watchdog group, told Reason.com. “Ethical standards that include training, oversight, and public disclosure of all past settlements online as open data are in the public interest, and we hope that Congress does so.”

Conyers, 88, is the longest-serving member of Congress and holds a top post on the House Judiciary Committee. His Democratic colleagues said they welcomed a House Ethics Committee review, but investigating Conyers won’t change the system. Congress needs to figure out how to protect its employees and ensure taxpayer money is not used to cover up abuse.

YouTube/Voices of Christian Dreamers YouTube/Voices of Christian Dreamers Liz Dong

Dreamers give thanks

Young illegal immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program face an uncertain future in the United States, but some wanted to express their thanks anyway.

An informal network called Voices of Christian Dreamers launched a website and unveiled a Thanksgiving-themed video this week to share their stories (see below).

“Our first message to both the church and to the country as a whole is to say, ‘Thank you,’” said Liz Dong, a Christian DACA recipient born in China who currently works for World Relief in Illinois. “As Dreamers, we want to show how grateful we are to the United States.”

President Donald Trump announced in September his administration would no longer take new applicants into the DACA program and current recipients would begin to lose their legal status March 6. He asked Congress to submit a legislative fix. Lawmakers have floated several bills but made no serious progress to provide a solution for the nearly 800,000 participants in the program.

Voices of Christian Dreamers said it wanted to highlight that many DACA recipients identify as Christian.

Trump said President Barack Obama created DACA unlawfully and his administration could not enforce the program. Most Republicans and Democrats agree children should not have to pay a penalty because their parents decided to bring them to the United States illegally. But major immigration reform has not passed Congress since the Reagan administration for a reason: It’s complicated. Lawmakers are considering including a DACA fix in the end-of-the-year spending package next month. —E.W.

Richmond: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla; Walker: Facebook Richmond: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla; Walker: Facebook Reps. Cedric Richmond (left) and Mark Walker

An unlikely pair

Congress is in the middle of a number of heated, often partisan debates, but criminal justice reform is a place of common ground. In the Senate, conservative Republican lawmakers such as Mike Lee of Utah and Chuck Grassley of Iowa and liberal Democrats like Cory Booker of New Jersey and Dick Durbin of Illinois are working together on the issue. The Senate reintroduced legislation recently to reduce sentences for some nonviolent drug offenses and provide inmates better rehabilitation programs. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Republican Study Committee, teamed up with Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, on a bill to address lapses in the justice system. “We felt that if the chairmen of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Republican Study Committee can come together on something, it may create enough attention to say ‘Okay, maybe this is bigger than the political lingo that you hear out of D.C. every week,’” Walker told McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. Legislation to create much-needed reforms stalled last year during the presidential campaign. Lawmakers hope to draw more public support and work on passing a bipartisan fix sometime next year. —E.W.

Moore Trump

President Donald Trump broke his silence on embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore this week. He would not say whether he endorses Moore, whom he did not back in Alabama’s Republican primary, but he implied support by criticizing Doug Jones, Moore’s Democratic opponent. Alabama voters will choose one of the candidates to take the Senate seat once held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a special election on Dec. 12. “We don’t need a liberal Democrat in there,” Trump said of Jones. “I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military.” Trump would not say whether he believed the women who have accused Moore of behavior ranging from dating teenagers to sexual assault when he was in his 30s. But he added that 40 years is a long time, and no one has brought forth accusations in Moore’s previous elections. When the first Moore story broke two weeks ago, Trump was in the middle of a five-country tour of Asia. This is the first time he’s commented on Moore; all previous statements have come from his press office. When a woman accused Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., of sexual harassment last week, Trump criticized the senator on Twitter. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said repeatedly that Trump wants the people of Alabama to decide Moore’s fate. —E.W.

Evan Wilt

Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.

