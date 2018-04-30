Conversation starter or suicide snare?

Against the advice of mental health experts and the pleas of concerned parents, Netflix plans to release Season Two of the teen suicide drama 13 Reasons Why on May 18.

The 13-episode show explores scenes from the life of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, who left behind cassette recordings for people she blames for causing her to commit suicide, an act depicted in graphic detail in the final episode. The journal JAMA Internal Medicine reported that internet searches for suicide-related terms such as “how to kill yourself” increased by 19 percent in the 19 days following the show’s initial release. Dan Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices in Education, told the Syracuse Post-Standard last year that Netflix contacted him for guidance on the show, and he told them not to run it. After it aired, he said suicide prevention workers from across the country inundated him with questions about how to talk to teens about the show.

Netflix insisted the show started positive conversations about suicide prevention between teens and parents. It commissioned a survey by Northwestern University that found 56 percent of parents who watched the show and talked about it with their child said it made the conversation easier. Eighty percent of adolescent and young viewers surveyed said 13 Reasons helped them understand their actions have an impact on others.

“From the beginning, because the series broaches uncomfortable topics, we believed it had the potential to be a powerful agent for change,” said Brian Wright, vice president of original series for Netflix.

And that might be true for teens in stable mental health with engaging, involved parents. (Though that doesn’t necessarily justify watching the show, which is rated only for viewers 17 and older because of filthy language and depictions of sex and violence.) But for adolescents who already suffer from bullying, depression, or suicidal thoughts, the effects of a show like 13 Reasons can be deadly.

“Evidence suggests that pictures or detailed descriptions of how or where a person died by suicide can be a factor in vulnerable individuals imitating the attempt,” researchers wrote in a JAMA Internal Medicine editorial after the show aired.

Season Two centers on how the characters handle Hannah’s suicide, including attempts to conceal the real reasons she killed herself. Netflix is responding to viewer concerns by adding an introduction to both seasons in which the actors warn the show addresses sexual assault, substance abuse, and suicide.

“If you are struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult,” actress Alisha Boy says in the intro video, which also directs viewers to 13reasonswhy.info, a Netflix-sponsored site with suicide prevention information.

But for Tim Winters, president of the Parents Television Council, the changes are not enough. The council called on Netflix to delay the release of Season Two “until experts in the scientific community have determined it to be safe for consumption by an audience that is comprised heavily of minor children.”

“Netflix has demonstrated that it now has full knowledge of this program’s potential effect—especially on young viewers, and they cannot now feign ignorance should tragedy strike,” Winters said.