Controversial question

Impeachment battle lines
President Donald Trump this week laid out his strategy for fighting possible future impeachment proceedings, tweeting that he would ask the Supreme Court to intervene if it came to that.
“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Not only are there no ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ there are no Crimes by me at all … we waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope!”
Some Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California, said the investigative report by special counsel Robert Mueller, which was released to the public last week, has enough evidence that the president might have obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to justify the start of impeachment proceedings. Others, such as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York, whose committee is responsible for initiating impeachment proceedings, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, said Democrats are not yet ready to impeach the president.
Trump’s threat of taking the fight to the Supreme Court raises the question of whether the justices could or would intervene in the impeachment process. Courts have generally treated impeachment, which deals with whether someone should remain in public office, as a nonjudicial issue, in large part due to the Supreme Court’s Nixon v. United States ruling in 1993.
Walter Nixon, a U.S. district judge, declined to resign from his position even after a grand jury convicted him of committing perjury. Congress impeached him, but Nixon argued that the Senate had not properly tried his case. The Supreme Court said the question of whether the Senate had correctly handled the impeachment trial was a political question and therefore “nonjusticiable.” The majority also held that courts cannot review an impeachment decision because the Constitution gives that authority to Congress.
“On its face, that appears to shut out the court,” Thomas Jipping, a senior legal fellow with The Heritage Foundation, told Voice of America. “That said, House members all have an obligation to ensure that such constitutional responsibilities are not hijacked for partisan political purposes.” —Harvest Prude
