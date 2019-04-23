Controversial question

WASHINGTON—Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court appear likely to vote in favor of asking respondents if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census after hearing oral arguments in Department of Commerce v. New York on Tuesday. The case seeks to block the Trump administration from adding the question to the once-a-decade survey of all U.S. residents. If included, the question could have far-reaching effects because census data is used to determine congressional representation and federal funding for a wide range of programs.

“We cannot fail to recognize that—at the heart of this matter—there is more at issue here than just surveys and statistics,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “It is about how our government is organized, how power is equally divided, and how aid is distributed equitably.” New York is one of 18 states and the District of Columbia, along with multiple cities, challenging the new census question, which they say could result in fewer immigrants completing the survey for fear of revealing their illegal status to authorities.

Census Bureau officials also oppose the change because they, too, believe it would result in millions fewer people completing the survey. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross decided to include the question anyway as part of an effort to provide states with data about compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

Conservative justices on the high court pointed to a long history of the census questioning citizenship. All respondents were asked their citizenship until 1950, and it was included in a longer questionnaire until 2000.

“The United Nations recommends that countries ask a citizenship question on the census,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

The court’s liberal justices seemed to oppose it. “I searched the record and I don’t see any reason” for it, Justice Elena Kagan said.

Lower courts ruled in favor of the challengers and said Ross used the Voting Rights Act as a pretext for adding the question, but the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed to disagree that Ross acted in an arbitrary or capricious manner.

“Only a fool makes predictions based on how oral arguments go, but I’ll go out on a limb and say the Trump administration is looking at a 5-4 win,” lawyer Kenneth Klukowski told a conference call hosted by the conservative Federalist Society after the arguments on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule before the end of June to allow time for census forms to be printed.