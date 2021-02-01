Conservative conference welcomes Trump

Does former President Donald Trump plan another White House run in 2024? That’s the question on everyone’s mind as he prepares to give his first post-presidency speech this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He will be the final speaker.

Who else is going to CPAC? The annual conference generally features a who’s-who roster of Republicans. For the first time ever, the event will not take place in the Washington area. It moved to Orlando, Fla., this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off the conference on Friday. Several GOP lawmakers will follow, including Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will also make appearances. Former Vice President Mike Pence declined an invitation to attend.

