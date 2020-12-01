Congressman-elect dies of COVID complications

Luke Letlow, a Republican recently elected to Congress in a Dec. 5 runoff for Louisiana’s 5th District, died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications at age 41. He was admitted to the hospital in Monroe, La., on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Doctors eventually transferred him to a larger facility in Shreveport and placed him in intensive care. He had no known underlying health conditions. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

What will happen to Letlow’s seat in Congress? A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the governor will call a special election in March to fill the seat. Letlow would have been sworn in on Sunday.

