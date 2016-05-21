Congress ups support for opioid fight

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan opioid bill last week that authorizes new tools and $8.5 billion to combat the nationwide crisis of overdose and death fueled by synthetic drugs such as fentanyl.

The Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act overwhelmingly passed 98-1. (Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was absent and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, voted against it, saying there wasn’t enough accountability built in for the spending.)

The National Institute of Justice, the research body of the U.S. Department of Justice, at a September summit called for a “practitioner-led response” to deter opioid use and for the disruption of illegal drug markets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2017 that, even though the trend of opioid prescriptions is on the decline, “in 16 percent of U.S. counties, enough opioid prescriptions were dispensed for every person to have one [prescription].”

The SUPPORT Act funds new or expanded grants to help public health labs detect synthetic opioids, and it promotes state and local agency data sharing, first responder training, and many prevention and recovery programs.

The bill also takes aim at imported opioids available online, holds drug manufacturers accountable for their role in the crisis with stiffer fines for negligence, and requires Medicare enrollees to undergo screening for opioid use disorder (OUD). Currently, more than 300,000 beneficiaries have an OUD diagnosis.

The bill would also expand use of non-opioid medications and therapies, as well as research for pain management. Finding nonaddictive medications for pain is “the holy grail of pain management,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., told The Republic. Young helped craft provisions later adopted into the current bill from another one he introduced, the Dr. Todd Graham Pain Management Act of 2018. That bill was named for an Indiana orthopedist killed last year by the husband of a patient for whom he refused to prescribe opioids for chronic pain.

Indiana figured among states whose opioid death numbers spiked in 2017, along with Ohio, West Virginia, and New Hampshire. Nearly 72,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017—more than were killed in the Vietnam War (58,200). Data from 2016 shows that most drug overdoses in the United States involved opioids.

Two landmark provisions of the bill’s legislative package focus on treatment programs for entire families whose members are affected by opioids. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., authored language that calls for “family-focused residential treatment programs” to allow children to remain within the family or with a guardian during treatment. In a tweet last week, Scott said families are “essential building blocks to a flourishing society.” Another Scott-crafted provision for recovery coaching would reunify families separated due to opioid abuse.

“Once signed into law, this legislation sends help to our communities fighting on the front lines of the crisis and to the millions of families affected by opioid use disorders,” congressional leaders from both parties said in a statement heralding the major bipartisan legislative effort.