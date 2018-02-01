Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending agreement

WASHINGTON—Congressional leaders reached an agreement late Wednesday on a $1.3 trillion spending deal that extends federal funds through the end of the fiscal year. The 2,232-page bill got the green light from top Republicans and Democrats and delivers on agenda items for both parties. Now lawmakers have only two days to vote and secure President Donald Trump’s signature to avoid a government shutdown—a rushed process frustrating many. “No bill of this size is perfect,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement Wednesday night. “But this legislation addresses important priorities and makes us stronger at home and abroad.” If passed, the omnibus spending bill will implement the first phase of a two-year budget agreement ironed out earlier this year. It would boost military spending by $80 billion, paired with a $63 billion increase in domestic discretionary spending. “Every bill takes compromise, and there was plenty here, but at the end of the day we Democrats feel very good because so many of our priorities for the middle class were included,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. The House plans to vote on the package Thursday afternoon after less than a day reviewing the mammoth document. The Senate will take up the bill after that. Government funding expires after Friday if nothing passes.