Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending agreement
by Evan Wilt
Posted 3/22/18, 10:57 am
WASHINGTON—Congressional leaders reached an agreement late Wednesday on a $1.3 trillion spending deal that extends federal funds through the end of the fiscal year. The 2,232-page bill got the green light from top Republicans and Democrats and delivers on agenda items for both parties. Now lawmakers have only two days to vote and secure President Donald Trump’s signature to avoid a government shutdown—a rushed process frustrating many. “No bill of this size is perfect,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement Wednesday night. “But this legislation addresses important priorities and makes us stronger at home and abroad.” If passed, the omnibus spending bill will implement the first phase of a two-year budget agreement ironed out earlier this year. It would boost military spending by $80 billion, paired with a $63 billion increase in domestic discretionary spending. “Every bill takes compromise, and there was plenty here, but at the end of the day we Democrats feel very good because so many of our priorities for the middle class were included,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. The House plans to vote on the package Thursday afternoon after less than a day reviewing the mammoth document. The Senate will take up the bill after that. Government funding expires after Friday if nothing passes.
Read more from The Sift
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
phillipWPosted: Thu, 03/22/2018 02:21 pm
Spending all of China's money all the way to insolvency. What a bunch of clowns we have running this government. No fiscal restraint whatsoever.
Big JimPosted: Thu, 03/22/2018 02:47 pm
So true. We now see that it really doesn't matter who controls Congress: Democrats or Republicans. The bottom line is that both parties are in favor of a mammoth-sized government. This isn't going to end well.
Peter AllenPosted: Thu, 03/22/2018 03:47 pm
Such spending will have the effect of inflation down the road as money is created to pay for it all. So in a very real sense the taxes will be paid in that way. As the real value of our pensions, savings, wages, etc, decrease in the future, consider it a tax. It will all be paid for one way or another.