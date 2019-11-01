Congress to question Trump lawyer Cohen
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/11/19, 12:07 pm
WASHINGTON—In the first major move to scrutinize the president by the House Democratic majority, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, will testify publicly before a congressional committee next month. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee announced Thursday that Cohen voluntarily agreed to appear before the panel on Feb. 7. In a statement, Cohen said he looks forward to giving a “full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”
New York federal prosecutors are investigating Cohen for campaign finance violations related to hush money paid to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. Cohen is also a subject of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Cohen has admitted to lying to Congress about a defunct plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. He has pleaded guilty in both investigations and in March will began a three-year prison sentence.
When asked about the hearing, the president told reporters Thursday that he’s “not worried about it at all.”
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
Doug OlsonPosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 02:33 pm
Good morning,
It is obvious that to be a member of the Democratic Party a person must believe in providing abortion, supporting all homosexuality, and big (state, federal, world) government. [Many Republicans (more subtly), also, support these same issues!!] The reasons the Democrats are excited about Michael Cohen testifying is that they (the Democrats/many Republicans) can focus people's attentions on the President while they with the help of the media deflect their own evil intentions! What total and utter evil!! Thank God that the LORD God is sovereign and that He is in control, i.e., Psalm 2, Psalm 10 etc.
Doug Olson
JerryMPosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 05:15 pm
I expect this to be the first of what will be many democrat-led show trials.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 09:01 pm
Really wonder when Republicans became the "I-don't-care-what-the-courts-say" party. Didn't Trump run on being a law and order president? And now we decide we don't like trials.