Congress to question Trump lawyer Cohen

WASHINGTON—In the first major move to scrutinize the president by the House Democratic majority, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, will testify publicly before a congressional committee next month. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee announced Thursday that Cohen voluntarily agreed to appear before the panel on Feb. 7. In a statement, Cohen said he looks forward to giving a “full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”

New York federal prosecutors are investigating Cohen for campaign finance violations related to hush money paid to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. Cohen is also a subject of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Cohen has admitted to lying to Congress about a defunct plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. He has pleaded guilty in both investigations and in March will began a three-year prison sentence.

When asked about the hearing, the president told reporters Thursday that he’s “not worried about it at all.”