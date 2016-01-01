Congress squeezes Russia investigation

FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies Wednesday on Capitol Hill about anti-Trump text messages he sent to a co-worker while working on the Hillary Clinton email investigation in 2016. Strzok’s meeting will take place behind closed doors with members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, and lawmakers are expected to call him to testify publicly sometime soon. House Republicans say they are frustrated that the Department of Justice still hasn’t given them all of the documents they asked for from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign. GOP leaders are looking into whether the investigators—including Strzok and others—were biased against Donald Trump. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Virginia rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s latest request to dismiss charges against him. Manafort got snared in the Russia investigation and charged on corruption offenses unrelated to the campaign. His trial on those charges is expected to begin next month.