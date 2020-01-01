Congress lands on new stimulus deal
by Kent Covington
Posted 12/21/20, 12:50 am
Most Americans will receive $600 checks, with an additional $600 per child, under a COVID-19 economic relief plan lawmakers agreed to on Sunday. The year-end catchall bill combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and other unfinished legislation. The House and Senate are expected to vote on the legislation today, likely sending it to President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature.
What else is in the bill? It also provides substantial funds for state and local governments and more relief for airlines, small businesses, and more. The measure revives a federal boost to unemployment benefits, providing jobless workers $300 per week through the middle of March.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about the barriers to achieving this budget deal.
Steve ShivePosted: Mon, 12/21/2020 04:52 am
Add insane spending to irrational public health policy and we again see Ronald Reagan's "... 9 most terrifying words in the English language: 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.'"