Congress lands on new stimulus deal

Most Americans will receive $600 checks, with an additional $600 per child, under a COVID-19 economic relief plan lawmakers agreed to on Sunday. The year-end catchall bill combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and other unfinished legislation. The House and Senate are expected to vote on the legislation today, likely sending it to President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature.

What else is in the bill? It also provides substantial funds for state and local governments and more relief for airlines, small businesses, and more. The measure revives a federal boost to unemployment benefits, providing jobless workers $300 per week through the middle of March.

