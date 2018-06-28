Congress grills Google exec to little effect

WASHINGTON—At a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on “Transparency & Accountability” that turned out to be remarkably short on both, Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the hot seat to answer lawmakers’ concerns about big tech.

Republicans hammered Pichai on whether his employees’ liberal-leaning political views had found their way into Google’s algorithms and search functions. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., pointed to leaked internal communications revealing an anti-conservative bias at Google and asked why the company hadn’t investigated a seeming “desire to suppress conservative political movements and conservative voices.” Pichai said Google would launch an investigation if it came out that employees were communicating about “manipulating our products,” which he denied had been the case.

A Pew study last summer found there is much distrust among Republicans when it comes to tech companies like Google. Eighty-five percent of Republicans believe it’s likely that social media sites censor political viewpoints with which their employees disagree, and 64 percent of Republicans think tech companies lean liberal. Tapping into this concern at the hearing, Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, asked why Googling Republican initiatives like the healthcare bill resulted in pages of mostly negative results: “How do you explain this apparent bias on Google’s part against conservative points of view?” Pichai said that algorithms “reflect what’s happening out there in the best objective manner possible … without regards to political ideology.”

Democrats leapt to the executive’s defense. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., mockingly asked why Googling “idiot” turned up photos of President Donald Trump. Pichai explained that the search uses hundreds of factors, including relevance and popularity, to determine the results. Lofgren triumphantly concluded, “So it’s not some little man sitting behind the curtain figuring out what we’re going to show the user?”

While lawmakers parried back and forth, Pichai continued to insist that Google maintains a neutral playing field. “We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions—and there is no shortage of them among our own employees.”

It has been a year of terrible optics for big tech companies, particularly from a conservative standpoint. Twitter has faced accusations of “shadow banning” prominent conservatives, Facebook has dealt with similar charges of censorship, and Google has suffered from a number of leaks revealing employees floated ideas that favored liberal voices. Tech executives have pushed back on claims their platforms exhibit systemic bias against conservatives and chalked up anecdotal evidence to mistakes.

Facebook and Twitter executives have sat through congressional hearings similar to Pichai’s. The meetings have inspired mocking video edits of tech leaders’ attempts to explain technology to lawmakers but have been short on concrete results. And some experts question whether the efforts of Congress are at all productive.

Zach Graves with the Lincoln Network, a free market–focused tech think tank, told me a lack of expertise is exacerbating communication problems with big tech companies. He said a serious conversation is needed on how these companies moderate speech, facilitate a plurality of voices, and treat user data and privacy, but “the price of entry for having that conversation is having a basic technical literacy in understanding how these technologies work.”

Graves said part of the problem was that Congress, due to budget cuts several years ago, scrapped the Office of Technology Assessment, an advisory body of technical and scientific experts. He also pointed out that private companies have a financial interest in keeping the public, and their competitors, in the dark about their technology’s inner workings.

Graves doesn’t believe there’s a “conspiracy to push down conservative outlets or voices,” but he acknowledged that the political disconnect between conservatives and Silicon Valley has engendered distrust.

Some believe Congress’ attempts to hold private companies accountable at all are misplaced. Diane Katz at the Heritage Foundation said there’s no evidence that the companies are engaged in illegal behavior, and anecdotes of bias aren’t the same thing.

“There are millions of people who are on Google, millions of searches … what we hear about are individual instances of search results coming up that may not have content that particular searcher thinks should be there,” she said. “What [Congress] did [at the hearing] and what been has done in past hearings is a sort of intimidation factor—if these companies don’t act in a way that representatives want, the next step is going to be regulation.”