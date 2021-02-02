Congress gears up for impeachment trial

House Democrats accused former President Donald Trump of aiming a mob of supporters “like a loaded cannon” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They filed a legal brief on Tuesday ahead of Trump’s impeachment trial next week arguing he should be convicted and permanently barred from office. The article of impeachment accuses him of inciting insurrection.

Has Trump’s team responded? His legal team challenged the constitutionality of trying to impeach a president who already left office. Trump lawyer David Schoen told Fox News the impeachment effort was “ill-advised” and “tearing the country apart.” The Senate impeachment trial begins next week.

