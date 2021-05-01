Congress gathers to tally electoral votes

President Donald Trump pressured Republicans to delay or oppose Wednesday’s certification of the Electoral College results, and some GOP lawmakers said they would. Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as president of the Senate, is slated to officially announce Joe Biden as the winner, but Trump on Tuesday said he hoped Pence would not do so.

Can Congress change the outcome of the election? Lawmakers can submit objections to individual states’ electoral votes if one senator and one House member signs off on it. The Senate and House must debate the grievances, which can pass by a majority vote. It’s unlikely any of the planned objections will pass in the Democratic-controlled House, and fewer than half of the Republicans in the Senate have said they will support them. Pence makes the final announcement, but otherwise his role is largely ceremonial. The Electoral College vote stands at 306-232 in Biden’s favor.

