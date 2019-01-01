Congress expected to send budget bill to president

WASHINGTON—Congress is set to vote Thursday on a budget bill including a border security compromise that would avert another partial government shutdown. A previous stopgap measure funded the government until midnight Friday. President Donald Trump’s approval is expected but is not guaranteed. He said Wednesday that he does not “want to see a shutdown.”

After nearly three weeks of talks, congressional negotiators finished the 1,159-page budget package late Wednesday. It provides almost $1.4 billion for new barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, far short of the $5.7 billion the White House demanded for a wall. The measure also funds improved surveillance technology and more humanitarian aid for detained immigrants. The bill includes $330 billion to finance other federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

The Senate is expected to pass the measure Thursday afternoon, and the House will likely pass it later in the evening, sending it on to the president’s desk.