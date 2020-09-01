Congress debates war powers

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday afternoon on a resolution to limit what military action President Donald Trump can take against Iran. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she would move forward with the war powers resolution after Trump administration officials briefed Congress on Wednesday on Trump’s decision to order the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

How did lawmakers react to the briefing? A visibly upset Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called it “the worst briefing … in my nine years” in office, saying officials shut down debate on the appropriateness of the administration taking military action against Iran. But, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said the officials “answered every important question.” While the resolution is expected to clear the House, it might not pass in the Republican-controlled Senate. Lee and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said they will support the measure.

