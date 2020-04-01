Congress approves more economic aid

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill with almost $500 billion more in pandemic relief for small businesses, hospitals, and expanded coronavirus testing. The Senate passed the measure on Tuesday, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.

How did the vote go? Lawmakers showed up to vote in masks and gloves. The Capitol is closed to the public, so representatives used the visitors’ gallery to aid in social distancing. First, they approved a new committee with subpoena power to oversee the U.S. pandemic response, including how stimulus money is spent. That vote fell along party lines, with 212 Democrats in favor. Then the House chamber was cleaned, and lawmakers voted 388-5 to pass the spending package. At least $250 billion will replenish a loan program to help small and medium-sized businesses pay employees and other expenses during the pandemic.

Dig deeper: Read Charissa Koh’s report on Christian employees seeking to encourage customers during the pandemic.