Congolese warlord guilty on all counts

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: The International Criminal Court found former rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda guilty on 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the mineral-rich northeastern region of Ituri between 2002 and 2003. The 45-year-old warlord known in the decadeslong civil war as “The Terminator” for ordering the massacre, rape, and enslavement of civilians, surrendered to the U.S. Embassy in Rwanda in 2013, his trial began in 2015, and he will be sentenced following a 30-day appeal process. The verdict paves the way for reparations for thousands of victims.

IRAN: The escalating crisis with Iran—which has now for a second time violated the limits placed on its nuclear program under its 2015 deal with world powers—has roots in newly discovered—but officially unused—evidence showing its nuclear enrichment capacity far exceeds what was previously detected.

SUDAN: Opposing sides are expected to sign a power-sharing agreement Monday, called by the United States an “important step forward,” as the country’s ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups form a provisional government for three years. The shaky agreement comes three months after President Omar al-Bashir was turned out of office, and with hundreds killed or wounded in protests.

UNITED STATES: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she is “deeply shocked” by the treatment of migrant children at U.S. border detention facilities—echoing findings of leading human rights groups and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The DHS inspector general in a report released Tuesday called the situation “urgent” and advised the federal government to “take immediate steps to alleviate dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of children and adults.”

SYRIA: The United States is formally calling on Germany to replace U.S. troops in Syria in areas controlled by U.S.-allied forces. The U.S. drawdown continues, despite indications of an ISIS resurgence—and Americans in the region who remain unaccounted for.

CHINA is forcing foreigners crossing its border into Xinjiang to install spyware on their phones that gives all text messages and other data to authorities. After physically seizing cell phones and installing the app, it collects all of the phone’s calendar entries, phone contacts, call logs, and text messages, and uploads them to a server, according to expert analysis.

FRANCE: Despite appeals by family members and church leaders, including Pope Francis, doctors have withdrawn life support (including food and water) from quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, 42, who has been in a semi-conscious state for 10 years. “L’affaire Lambert” has focused attention on protecting disabled persons through international law and in France, where euthanasia remains illegal.

