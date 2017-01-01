Congolese court confirms disputed presidential winner

The Constitutional Court in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday rejected allegations of fraud in last month’s presidential election and confirmed Felix Tshisekedi the winner. The electoral commission announced on Jan. 10 that Tshisekedi won 38.6 percent of the vote, while contender Martin Fayulu secured 34 percent. Fayulu and his supporters rejected the result, saying Tshisekedi reached a deal with longtime Congolese President Joseph Kabila to rig the election. Election data leaked by the Congo Research Group showed Fayulu won by a large margin. But the court said Fayulu had no proof to back his accusations. The presidential candidate insisted he was the country’s “only legitimate president” and called for peaceful protests.

Tshisekedi welcomed the victory, saying his administration would form “a strong Congo that will be focused on development, peace, and security.” His inauguration was scheduled for Tuesday, but government officials delayed it until Thursday.

The African Union postponed a mission to the country on Monday after the Congolese government refused to heed an unprecedented request to delay announcing the final election results. The union said it had “serious doubts” about the vote.