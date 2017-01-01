Congo swears in new president

The Democratic Republic of Congo remained relatively calm after new President Felix Tshisekedi took office on Thursday despite a contested vote. The process marks the country’s first peaceful transfer of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960. Shortly after taking his oath of office, the 55-year-old former opposition leader promised to tackle corruption and release political prisoners. He also called for national reconciliation after the divisive Dec. 30 vote: “We are committed to building a modern, peaceful, democratic, and caring state for every citizen.”

Runner-up Martin Fayulu disputes the election result, saying Tshisekedi reached a deal with his predecessor, longtime President Joseph Kabila, to rig the vote. The African Union also expressed “serious doubts” over the outcome. But the country’s Constitutional Court confirmed Tshisekedi’s victory on Sunday.