Congo Ebola outbreak is second-worst in history

The Ebola virus outbreak that began in August in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now the second-largest in history, the World Health Organization said Thursday. The country has seen 426 probable and confirmed cases, according to the latest report from the Congolese health ministry. The virus has killed at least 198 people, and 36 reported cases have affected children younger than 2. The 2014 West Africa epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people over two years is the worst outbreak on record.

More than 37,000 people have received vaccinations, but armed clashes with rebel groups make containment especially difficult. The U.S. government recently ordered all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel to leave the outbreak zone due to security concerns.