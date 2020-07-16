Competing visions of racial justice

A message of reconciliation from Terry Crews, an African American actor and Christian, didn’t sit well with left-leaning groups who attacked him for hurting progress toward racial justice. “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister,” Crews tweeted on June 30. “I have family of every race, creed, and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Critics accused Crews of naivety. In a July 6 interview, CNN host Don Lemon said Crews “stepped in it” and did not understand the Black Lives Matter movement. But Crews has remained committed to a message of unity. On July 15, he called out TV personality Nick Cannon, whose comments in a podcast seemed to confirm Crews’ fears about divisiveness.

In an earlier interview with rapper Richard Griffin, Cannon claimed humanity’s capacity for compassion was tied to having melanin, the pigment that darkens skin. Referring to white people, he said, “They’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way they can act is evil.” He called white people “true savages” and said they were “closer to animals.” Cannon and Griffin also said various Jewish families controlled the world and blacks were the real Semitic people.

Cannon’s bizarre ideas about history and race have their roots in the teachings of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who claims white people are a race of devils created by a black scientist 6,600 years ago. In spite of his racist teachings, Farrakhan has often enjoyed popular and political favor because of his association with well-known African American activists such as Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

In a July 14 column for The Hollywood Reporter, former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chastised black celebrities for promoting Farrakhan’s ideas. In recent weeks, rapper Ice Cube, NFL player DeSean Jackson, and former NBA player Stephen Jackson used anti-Semitic rhetoric in their promotion of racial justice. Abdul-Jabbar warned that Farrakhan’s anti-white ideology “is the kind of dehumanizing characterization of a people that causes the police abuses that killed … George Floyd.” Former NBA star Charles Barkley echoed Abdul-Jabbar’s sentiment, saying, “I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred. That stuff should never come up in your vocabulary, and it should never come up in your heart.”

Last week, ViacomCBS fired Cannon for his comments, removing him from his successful hip-hop comedy show Wild ’N Out. Lionsgate postponed plans for him to host a daytime talk show, pushing back the project to fall 2021. Fox, on the other hand, decided to keep Cannon as the emcee for The Masked Singer after he publicly apologized to Jews and promised to host a rabbi on his next episode of Cannon’s Class. At the same time, he excoriated ViacomCBS in a Facebook post, claiming the corporation was looking for an excuse to rob him of his “billion-dollar Wild ’N Out brand.”

Cannon discovered that in the world of social media, you can’t please everyone. After the backlash over his comments, he experienced another wave of criticism for his apology. “I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” Cannon tweeted. “Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing.”