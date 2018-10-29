Compassion at the border

Student poverty in New York City
The number of children in poverty in the New York City school system is at its highest level in five years, according to a new report from the city’s Department of Education. Nearly 840,000 students—74 percent of the total student population—receive free or reduced-priced lunches, a common poverty marker, and nearly 1 in 10 students was without a permanent home, according to The New York Post. A department spokeswoman said the jump in poverty-stricken students was partly the result of a new classification practice that better identifies low-income students. —R.H.
Tragedy at the border
A 26-year-old migrant woman from Guatemala fell while climbing a U.S.-Mexico border wall on Friday, impaling herself on rebar. San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said her actions put herself and her children, ages 3 and 5, in danger. He said Border Patrol agents and emergency medical services acted quickly, and the woman is recovering in a local hospital. Her children remain in the custody of Border Patrol. Agents found her a mile east of the San Ysidro, Calif., crossing, where on Sunday Customs and Border Protection officers fired tear gas into a crowd of migrants trying to breach the border. —Charissa Crotts
Visualizing American poverty
Overflow Data recently published an interactive map showing the poverty rate of each U.S. state using census data from 2008 to 2017. The map shows Mississippi had the highest poverty rate in 2017 at 19.8 percent, followed closely by Louisiana, New Mexico, and West Virginia. New Hampshire had the lowest at 7.7 percent. The overall average for the United States in 2017 was 13.1 percent, higher than the pre-recession 2008 rate by 3 percent but still lower than its peak of 15.2 percent in 2012. —C.C.