Compassion at the border

The caravan of migrants waiting just across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, has once again ignited the debate over U.S. asylum policy. More than 5,000 migrants are waiting in Tijuana to apply for asylum at the San Ysidro port of entry, which is processing fewer than 100 asylum cases a day. Fed up with waiting, about 1,000 caravan members attempted to enter the United States through vehicle lanes and by breaching the border fence Sunday. U.S. agents briefly locked down the border and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The New York Times blamed the chaos at the border on President Donald Trump’s plan to make asylum applicants wait in Mexico rather than the United States while their claims are processed. The Department of Homeland Security has argued for the change, saying most of the caravan migrants won’t qualify for asylum. Federal regulations stipulate that “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion was or will be at least one central reason” the applicant could face persecution in his or her own country.

“The overwhelming majority of these individuals are not eligible for asylum in the United States under our laws,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement posted Monday on Facebook. U.S. Customs and Immigration Services found only 60,566 people met the eligibility requirements to be asylum-seekers in 2017, according to the American Immigration Council. Historically, only 10 percent of Central Americans have been found eligible for asylum, Nielsen said, adding, “Most of these migrants are seeking jobs or to join family who are already in the U.S.”

Even if the administration were to allow asylum-seekers to await adjudication of their clams in-country, Mexico would still have to provide for the caravan migrants while they wait their turn to apply.

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government signaled Tuesday a willingness to house the migrants but asked the Trump administration to reciprocate by contributing $20 billion to help create jobs in Central America to stem the flow of migrants from the impoverished region in the first place. Ismael Hernandez, founder of the Freedom and Virtue Institute, told me the long-term solution is for the migrants’ home countries to work to meet the needs of their citizens.

“The countries of origin and the country allowing this movement now have more of a responsibility to stop it and find answers to the economic woes of these people than the United States has an obligation to welcome them,” Hernandez said. He said welcoming the caravans would “create incentives for even greater mass movements.”