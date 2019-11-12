Company employees split $10 million bonus
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/11/19, 11:53 am
St. John Properties in Baltimore gave its staff a very generous gift at its annual Christmas party on Saturday. All 198 of the commercial real estate company’s employees will share a $10 million Christmas bonus to celebrate a successful year.
How much will each employee get? The bonus was divided based on how long each employee has been with the firm, the company said in a news release. The average amount was $50,000. Only five co-workers knew about the surprise bonus ahead of the announcement. The Baltimore Business Journal named company founder and chairman Edward St. John its CEO of the year for 2019. “He takes care of his employees and he gives back to the community,” said Michael Greenebaum, another Maryland developer. St. John’s charitable giving foundation has donated more than $60 million to education programs and nonprofit groups.
Comments
news2mePosted: Wed, 12/11/2019 02:41 pm
Now THAT is what CEOs and businesses should be doing.
I've seen too many good workers layed off while the CEOs are given million dollar bonuses for saving the company money.