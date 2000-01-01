Committee gives CIA nominee thumbs up

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted 10-5 Wednesday to recommend the confirmation of Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the CIA. Five Democrats in the Senate have said they would vote in favor of Haspel, who appears to be headed for confirmation. Her confirmation hearings focused on her involvement in the CIA’s post-9/11 program of detaining and harshly interrogating terror suspects, including the use of waterboarding. On Tuesday, Haspel said that with the benefit of hindsight and her experience as a senior agency leader, she felt the CIA should not have undertaken the enhanced interrogation program.