Commission plans to revise debate format

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News fought to maintain control during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland on Tuesday night. The next day, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it planned to change the rules for the next debate “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

How will the second debate be different? The commission may give the moderator the ability to turn off Trump and Biden’s microphones to avoid cross-talk, news outlets reported. The next presidential debate, on Oct. 15 in Miami, will follow a town hall format that allows attendees to ask questions.

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s analysis of Tuesday’s debate.