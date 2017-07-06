Comey to confirm Trump loyalty demand in Senate hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey plans to tell the Senate Intelligence Committee during testimony tomorrow that President Donald Trump demanded his loyalty during a private dinner in January. According to prepared remarks released today, Comey will recount a portion of the dinner conversation, during which Trump allegedly asked whether Comey wanted to keep his job. After Comey said he did, Trump allegedly said, “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.” Comey said he could offer his honesty, to which the president responded, “honest loyalty.” Comey told the president, “You will get that from me.” But he soon became troubled by the president’s behavior, confirming an exchange already reported in the media. In February, Trump asked Comey to stay behind in the Oval Office after a meeting with other officials. Once they were alone, Trump said he hoped Comey could “let go” the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey’s testimony also will confirm Trump’s claims that the former FBI director told him in early January he wasn’t personally under investigation as part of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Comey will tell Senators he made the admission only after consulting with several top FBI officials.