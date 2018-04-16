Comey maligns Trump in interview
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/16/18, 11:50 am
The war of words between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey escalated over the weekend when, in an interview that aired on ABC News’ 20/20, Comey called Trump morally unfit for office. He also said that a private meeting last year in which the president allegedly asked Comey to close the investigation into the activities of then–national security adviser Michael Flynn could constitute obstruction of justice. Flynn has since pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts in Russia. Trump reviled Comey in response, accusing him of drafting an exoneration letter of Hillary Clinton before he interviewed her for an investigation into her email practices while secretary of state. Comey said in the interview with George Stephanopoulos that after nine or 10 months he had a “clear picture” of the investigation and it’s common to draft statements before a probe is complete. In response to questions about whether Trump had broken the law, Comey answered “possibly” several times but did not offer any new evidence to support his speculation. His criticisms of the president mostly focused on his character. “A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it—that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds,” Comey said. Trump responded with a volley of like insults on Twitter, calling Comey the “WORST FBI Director in history, by far!” A book Comey authored about his experiences as FBI director is set to release this week.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
GEORGE MURRAYPosted: Mon, 04/16/2018 02:32 pm
"Comey maligns Trump in interview"
Maligns? That pegorative word you used in your headline is not supported anywhere in the text of your post.. Do you have one person write the post and a second person write the headline? Or are you so in bed with Trump that you find a way to support him no matter what he does or says?
OldMikePosted: Mon, 04/16/2018 03:58 pm
Mr. Murray, perhaps you’ve found a different definition of “malign” from the following, which I just found via Google:
Malign. verb:
speak about (someone) in a spitefully critical manner.
"don't you dare malign her in my presence"
synonyms:defame, slander, libel, blacken someone's name/character, smear, vilify, speak ill of, cast aspersions on, run down, traduce, denigrate, disparage, slur, abuse, revile; more...
Actually, Mr.Murray, in those synonyms, I see some that apply to the way you refer to President Trump.
Romans 13:1-5 might be applicable. I am uncomfortably aware that when Mr. Obama was President, I did not abide by what Paul says about the authority placed over us.
news2mePosted: Mon, 04/16/2018 04:36 pm
Comey should be in jail with Clintons.
MIKE & ELIZABET...Posted: Mon, 04/16/2018 08:09 pm
Comey is probably more interested in selling books and keeping his name in the public eye... I'm no fan of Trump and I hope everyone who aspires to public offfice will realize how important some decisions are. They will come back to haunt.