"Comey maligns Trump in interview"

The war of words between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey escalated over the weekend when, in an interview that aired on ABC News’ 20/20, Comey called Trump morally unfit for office. He also said that a private meeting last year in which the president allegedly asked Comey to close the investigation into the activities of then–national security adviser Michael Flynn could constitute obstruction of justice. Flynn has since pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts in Russia. Trump reviled Comey in response, accusing him of drafting an exoneration letter of Hillary Clinton before he interviewed her for an investigation into her email practices while secretary of state. Comey said in the interview with George Stephanopoulos that after nine or 10 months he had a “clear picture” of the investigation and it’s common to draft statements before a probe is complete. In response to questions about whether Trump had broken the law, Comey answered “possibly” several times but did not offer any new evidence to support his speculation. His criticisms of the president mostly focused on his character. “A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it—that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds,” Comey said. Trump responded with a volley of like insults on Twitter, calling Comey the “WORST FBI Director in history, by far!” A book Comey authored about his experiences as FBI director is set to release this week.