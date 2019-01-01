Colorado school shooting suspects charged

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged two students with 48 criminal counts each in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch near Denver. One student died and eight others were injured in the attack. The suspects, 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Maya McKinney, who also goes by the name Alec, appeared separately in court Wednesday. Both face charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder, along with arson, burglary, and other criminal acts. McKinney is being charged as an adult but will not be eligible for the death penalty. McKinney’s attorney, Ara Ohanian, said she plans to try to get the case moved back to juvenile court. A judge has ordered documents in the case remain sealed.

A memorial service is planned Wednesday for Kendrick Castillo, the 18-year-old student who was killed as he tackled one of the shooters. The Highlands Ranch community has hailed Castillo as a hero, and police have said his actions and those of several other students saved lives.

WORLD updated this report to reflect that the 16-year-old suspect appeared in court Wednesday and was charged as an adult.