Collins drops reelection bid

A New York congressman charged with insider trading has ended his reelection bid. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., announced the decision Saturday just hours after once again declaring his innocence. Authorities arrested and charged Collins last week. Prosecutors say he passed inside information about a biotech company to family members. Collins initially planned to try to stay in Congress but said in a statement he reversed course because it was in the best interest of his district and the Republican Party. Upstate New York’s 27th District first elected him in 2012. He was the first sitting congressman to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump for president in 2016. It’s unclear whether Collins’ name can be removed from the ballot and whether GOP officials will be able to nominate another candidate for the seat.